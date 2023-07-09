Watch Now
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb

The two jackpots combined are worth more than $1.1 billion
Lottery Jackpot
Jae C. Hong/AP
Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Lottery Jackpot
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 09:41:58-04

PHOENIX — Didn't win the Powerball last night? Neither did anyone else!

No one hit Saturday night's $615 million Powerball jackpot, and Friday's Mega Millions worth $450 million also had no winners.

That means both multi-state lottery games will have their jackpots roll over. There will be more than $1.1 billion up for grabs early this week.

Monday's Powerball jackpot currently stands at $650 million, but it could go even higher depending on ticket sales.

If you don't hit it big Monday, the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday is currently estimated to be $480 million.

Both lotteries haven't had jackpot winners since April.

