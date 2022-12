PHOENIX — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Phoenix for Tuesday night's drawing!

The ticket was sold at the Frys located near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing are:

03, 04, 33, 36, 52, Mega Ball: 17, and Megaplier: 4

The next drawing will be held Friday, December 23, and has an estimated jackpot of $510 million.