Woman fights for refund: Two-year battle to get what's hers

How often can you be told "no" before you just give up?

No, you can't get that refund.

No, they won't replace that defective appliance.

Or in the case of Lauren — no, you can't use those show tickets you bought.

She wanted to see a Cirque de Soleil show in Prescott Valley in 2020 — then COVID hit and that show was canceled.

Lauren spent $874 buying four tickets online.

When told to use the money for another show, she chose the musical "White Christmas" for later that year.

"And that one was canceled," she says, for the same reason.

When that show didn't return in 2021, Lauren asked for her money back.

But instead of having the full $874, the ticket seller told her she only had $120.

"I never saw a show. What happened to my money?" she asks.

After getting nowhere, Lauren let me know.

"I thought, well, you know, got nothing to lose," she says.

And Lauren did not lose!

Our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team took up her fight.

We did the same thing for Tobi and her kitchen/bathroom remodel.

Tobi says "countertops and cabinets were ordered" last year, but months later, her baths and kitchen are torn apart waiting for installation and other work.

She says there were four different cancelations and no action.

That is until our problem solver, Grant, got involved.

She sent pictures of a very nice-looking finished kitchen and bathroom.

Tobi said they "could not have gotten done without our help."

It's a problem...SOLVED!

When another consumer, Karen, spent nearly $10,000 on a spa, she wanted a "matte finish," afraid she would "slip on a shiny surface."

She also wanted "zero gravity" so she wouldn't float.

Instead, Karen says the tub is shiny and she does float saying "they told me to 'use a weight belt to hold me down.'"

When she says the business didn't help, our volunteer Roxanne did!

Karen got a new spa saying, "thanks to you and Channel 15. This would not have happened."

Another problem...SOLVED!

Back to Lauren's show tickets, she says, "I would have said forget it, I lost, I just learned a really tough lesson."

Our volunteer team didn't let that happen.

"'The Lion King' was great. The costumes and the voices, just amazing," Lauren says.

With her persistence and our help, Lauren was finally able to use those funds to see a show she'd always wanted to see.

Lauren told us she appreciates the volunteers' help.

"This was wonderful. I really, really appreciate what you guys did," she says.

Again — problem solved!

We can help you too — and coming up on Tuesday, October 18, you can get that help in person.

We're gathering 25 attorneys and consumer experts at Tempe Marketplace from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ready to help one-on-one. Click here for more on this event.