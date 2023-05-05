When do you get 3 days to cancel a purchase? Hint: Not often!

PHOENIX — From leaky faucets to refrigerators that just aren't cooling, they are every day, frustrating problems.

It can take months to find solutions.

Von let me know about a valve that was leaking from an outside faucet. She said she hired a plumber and paid him more than $200. But days later, she found leaking again.

"He had come out before and tightened the handle, but it still leaked," she says.

Von logged about a month of calls to the plumber and action taken, yet she says a leak remained.

"I said, 'I'm going to contact Joe Ducey,' and that's what I did," Von told me.

From Von's faucet failure to an issue you may have, our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team helps dozens of people every week.

Gary in Kingman let me know about a vacuum he bought from a door-to-door salesperson.

He says he canceled within three days and returned the vacuum.

But he says he still couldn't get his $3,800 back.

Our volunteer problem-solver Joe reminded the business that there is a law that protects Gary.

It states that consumers have three days to cancel door-to-door sales and get a full refund.

Gary got back his full $3,800 back.

Problem solved!

When Donald's refrigerator crashed, he had a home warranty. But he says, "three different contractors came out" and finally called it "non-repairable."

When he couldn't get a replacement, Donald let me know.

Our team went to work, and Donald got great news: the warranty company paid for a replacement fridge.

Another problem solved!

Our volunteer Ethel took on Von's plumbing case.

"When I told her no one had contacted me, she got on the job because he immediately contacted me," Von says.

Ethel got the owner involved and this time, the worker found the problem.

"I am more than happy," Von says.

Her frustrating plumbing problem — solved!

"I'm still spreading the word about you, Joe. I appreciate it," Von says.

Thanks, Von, but it's the great volunteer team that does so much to help so many.

And we can help you too.

Email me: joe@abc15.com.