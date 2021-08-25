What are your options for storing your vaccine card digitally?

PHOENIX — As COVID-19 cases climb across the country, there's renewed attention on testing and vaccines billing.

Mike tells the Let Joe Know team he and his wife got vaccines. He writes "I've heard that COVID vaccines are free. But the state has charged via our Medicare policies."

This government rules are clear. Vaccines are "100% free to all individuals in the U.S."

While insurers and the government can be billed for administration fees, "not patients."

A closer look shows Medicare was billed $40 for Mike's vaccine. They paid $16 of it and say no costs will be passed on to Mike.

If you do get a bill for a vaccine, fight it and let Joe know.

COVID-19 tests are also supposed to be free. But while the test cost cannot be passed on to the patient, some other things like supplies, lab fees and even some visits are getting through.

If you get charged for a test, also try fighting it with the provider and your insurance company.

Irma had a different question about vaccine cards and how to store the information.

"I just want to know if I can trust them by providing my vaccine information," she asked.

Irma is asking about VaxYes.

It's a digital vaccine verification app, one of a growing number of new apps creating a certificate to use as vaccine proof.

It's free and ensures a users personal ID matches the card information.

CLEAR's HealthPass and AOLpass are two others.

You can also take a picture of the front and back of your vaccine card and store it in a photo app.

That's something you could easily update if there are additional vaccines ahead.