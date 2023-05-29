Ways to save money on flights and cars or shave $100s off vacation costs

Memorial Day is usually the start of summer vacation time! Are you booking flights and cars for your trip? I've got a couple of simple tips that might save you hundreds of dollars on them.

Let's say you're trying to avoid the Valley's summer heat and spend a week in San Francisco.

Let's say you have three people flying and the earliest flight costs $429 per person.

That's $1,287 in total.

Most people book flights by putting in the total number traveling, but because the price goes up as more seats are filled, you might save by booking one person at a time.

When taking that same San Francisco flight, and booking just one passenger, the rate is $349, not $429.

Passenger two also gets that same lower rate.

It's passenger number three that triggers the higher cost. So, booking one at a time would save $160, one way.

You can also save on rental cars if you have a little extra time.

Taking that same week, this time it's San Diego and we're renting a standard car.

When renting online, through the airport, the price is $659 for the week.

Instead, consider picking up at a nearby location to avoid those extra airport taxes and fees.

At one location, the cost is $534 for the same car, at the same time.

That's a $125 savings and likely worth a two-mile Uber ride to pick it up.

Finally, after you book anything, keep checking for a price drop.

We booked a car in Salt Lake City for $152, but a week before travel, the price dropped to $87 for the same car. We re-booked and saved $85.

Also, I book flights one way rather than a round trip.

It's less hassle if you have to change just one way for whatever reason.

So how do you save on travel? Go to the Let Joe Know Facebook page and share your money-saving thoughts there.