PHOENIX — Are you a problem solver who is willing to take on cases and get results?

We're looking for volunteers to add to our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team!

For 10 years, we've helped thousands of Arizonans get back millions of dollars.

As a volunteer, you'll communicate with consumers and businesses to mediate and come up with an acceptable solution to a consumer's issue. It can be challenging work, but also very rewarding.