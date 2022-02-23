Valley Goldendoodle breeder issues more refunds

After months of waiting with little to no word from the owner, at least 18 former customers of a Valley breeder say they have finally gotten their $500 deposits back.

To understand this story we have to go back to almost a year ago to March of 2021.

At the time, more than a dozen people contacted us saying each of them paid a refundable $500 deposit to Cox Family Doodles in Mesa expecting a Goldendoodle puppy that would cost $2,500 when all was said and done.

Instead, they got nothing - no puppy, no refund, and no explanation.

As our reporting continued, our list of refund-seeking customers grew to more than 50 names.

Like Trinity and Rachel who contacted us in recent weeks.

"When we signed the contract with her, it says that it was fully refundable. And I didn't hear anything from her," said Trinity.

"Ever since we put the deposit in, it was just like radio silence," said Rachel.

However, after months of waiting and what they say were almost daily attempts to get their deposits back, both Rachel and Trinity finally got their money back.

"Anytime my Cash App request would go expired. I just put in a new one," said Rachel.

"I set an alarm and I would... I would ask her every single day until she responded," said Trinity.

They are among the 18 people who confirmed to us they did get their deposits back.

Since our last story in August, the Cox Doodle Instagram and website have been transformed with updated posts about new litters and a new business name, Zona Doodles.

We reached out to Elise Cox to get an update on the new name and her refund process.

She did not respond to our emails.

We know at the end of January, Elise filed a lawsuit against a handful of individuals claiming they were out to ruin her business. The lawsuit says more than 100 people have asked for refunds, we don't know how many of those people have received them.