Valley family waits weeks for home warranty on air conditioning fix

PHOENIX — Phoenix is facing its longest stretch of excessive heat ever! Those extreme temperatures are putting Valley air-conditioning units to the test, but many can't keep up. Sadly, having a home warranty doesn't guarantee a quick fix.

It's a lesson Liz, a Let Joe Know viewer in Mesa, suffered through when her air conditioner went out.

"My son and I both have MS, I have two grandkids here, I have animals," said Liz.

When her family moved into their Mesa home in 2022, Liz had concerns about her air conditioner. It was old and occasionally made noise. Liz says she let the home warranty company, Old Republic Home Protection, know about her concerns before they had problems.

She says the company had someone look at the unit, but in the Arizona heat, it stopped working.

"I mean, we don't sleep at night. It's hot."

Liz says the temperature in her home is unbearable, climbing into the mid and upper 90s. She says their health and safety are at risk.

"The kids got nauseous because of the heat."

After weeks of waiting, Liz says the A/C coils were replaced. But the relief was short-lived because less than 24 hours later, she says the unit stopped working again.

"It just upsets me because my kids shouldn't be having to do this, you know? I mean, I've been trying to hold on, I fight on the phone with him every day, I cry on the phone, what am I supposed to do?"

The family stocked up on Gatorade, covered the windows and skylight to keep the rooms dark, and bought portable fans and A/C units. The additional financial burden adds to the stressful situation.

The Let Joe Know team repeatedly reached out to Old Republic Home Protection and their contractor working on the repair. We asked about delays in fixing the unit and reimbursement for portable air conditioning units the family purchased. We did not receive a response.

But there was a resolution... after weeks of phone calls, emails, and waiting, Liz let us know their A/C had been fixed!

During the Valley's extreme heat, many residents are suffering without air conditioning. Our Let Joe Know team is working to help.

Before you buy a home warranty, check out the company online and find out what they do and do not cover. For air conditioners, some repairs may be covered while other parts are not. Get all exclusions in writing. You can also ask for a list of contractors they work with to check their reputation.

Remember, in Arizona, if you're not happy, you can cancel the contract and receive a prorated refund.