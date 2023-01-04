USPS insurance claim denial leaves Valley woman frustrated

PHOENIX — Ceramics are a big staple in Barb Day's life - from taking part in ceramics classes to keepsakes her mom created decades ago. That's why Barb wanted to create keepsakes for her own daughters.

To support local, she bought two ceramic holiday trees from a shop in Mesa and painted them herself.

Barb has shipped ceramics before using bubble wrap and shredded packing paper. There's never been a problem until this shipment.

"It ended up at my daughter's house looking like it had been in a kickball game with everything broken. It's really disappointing," Barb said.

Barb bought insurance through USPS before shipping. When the package arrived damaged, she started a claim while her daughter brought the broken box to a post office for inspection. Barb thought she'd get reimbursed.

"I think it really sucks, quite frankly. I mean, they stress to you 'well, buy insurance' then they don't want to pay out on the claim," Barb said after her initial claim was denied.

A letter states the claim was denied due to 'Insufficient Evidence of Value' to prove the ceramics' worth. Barb went back to the store to have the handwritten receipt amended to include her name and state a zero balance.

She was denied a second time.

The Let Joe Know team reached out to USPS. In an email, a spokesperson wrote in part:

"Barb provided a handwritten receipt for the item, but not a paid in full receipt."

Barb went back to the store to get the receipt amended again stating she'd 'paid in full'. However, the deadline to appeal had passed.

"You're doing things for your kids to keep and remember you by, you know for generations. It's really disheartening," she said.

If you're filing an appeal, don't wait. The clock typically starts from the date of the denial decision or when the denial letter is dated - not when you receive the letter.

When possible, pay with a credit card. It's easier to provide proof of purchase compared to cash.