Stop junk mail now!

Get a lot of unwanted mail over the holidays? I did.

There were catalogs from stores where I would never shop. And there were credit applications that could be stolen and filled out by someone else.

SO HOW DO YOU STOP THE JUNK?

First, try the Direct Marketing Association.

You can stop credit offers, catalogs, magazine offers, donation requests, retail promotions, bank offers and others from member businesses. You choose what you want to receive.

The downside is a 2 dollar charge AND you have to give them a credit card number to pay it. That's for catalogs and flyers. For those pre-approved credit offers and even checks, try optoutprescreen.com.

You may still get offers but not the checks.

They do ask for your Social Security number. The credit bureaus run this site and the number does prove who you are.

Finally, do you give to a charity? That's great. But if it triggers a lot more mail.

Charitywatch.org says you can enclose a note with your donation requesting the organization not rent, sell or exchange your information.

You can also ask a charity to limit or stop solicitations.