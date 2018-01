So you have a good experience at a restaurant, and you give your server a nice tip.

What it the restaurant kept part of that money for its costs? That was the idea at one Valley restaurant.

A worker sent me pictures of a sign he says went up saying they would keep 1.98% of tips from credit cards to cover transaction fees.

The example showed a $10 tip would leave the employee with $9.80.

Now I worked as a server and so did my kids... It's not easy work and it doesn't pay well.

Tipped workers depend on that extra money. It is totally legal as long as the workers still makes at least minimum wage.

And it would only apply for credit card tips, not cash tips.

But is it right?

I called the business. They told me they thought about the idea but never implemented it.

Still, it got me thinking about whether other restaurants do this or are thinking about it.

So you make the call.

Is it "why should the business pay for something it's not getting."

Or is it "heck no, these workers depend on that money and it's just the cost of doing business."

Give me your thoughts on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.