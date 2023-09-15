Report finds modern cars are invading consumers' privacy at alarming rates

With the internet at consumers' fingertips, protecting your privacy is tricky. You've likely heard warnings about privacy concerns with social media sites, apps, and other devices — but what about your car?

The Mozilla Foundation continually studies privacy, releasing reports breaking down what companies collect personal data, what type of data, and what is done with the data once collected. In its latest "Privacy Not Included" report, Mozilla researched 25 car brands.

The results were such a privacy nightmare, that researchers titled the segment 'Cars Are the Worst Product We Have Ever Reviewed for Privacy.'

"Car makers have been bragging about their cars being 'computers on wheels' for years to promote their advanced features," wrote the researchers. They went on to add, "however, the conversation about what driving a computer means for its occupants' privacy hasn't really caught up."

So what did Mozilla researchers uncover?



Cars collect too much personal data. From using a vehicle-specific app - providing access to your phone's information - to the onboard map, satellite radio, and third-party sources like Sirius XM or Google Maps, any interaction provides personal information to your vehicle.

From using a vehicle-specific app - providing access to your phone's information - to the onboard map, satellite radio, and third-party sources like Sirius XM or Google Maps, any interaction provides personal information to your vehicle. Most (84%) of the brands researched in the report share or (76%) sell your data. The report finds data collected by car brands may go to service providers, data brokers, and (56%) also say they can share your information with the government or law enforcement in response to a "request."

The report finds data collected by car brands may go to service providers, data brokers, and (56%) also say they can share your information with the government or law enforcement in response to a "request." Most (92%) give drivers little to no control over their personal data. Only two car brands - Renault and Dacia (which are owned by the same parent company) - out of the 25 brands reviewed say all drivers have the right to have their personal data deleted. Researchers point out that both brands are only available in Europe which is protected by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a strong privacy law.

Researchers state they could not confirm if any of the car brands meet the Mozilla Foundation's Minimum Security Standards.

What data is being collected?

It's not just about your location and speed. The report finds Nissan collects data about "sexual activity" and Kia mentions it may collect information about your "sex life or sexual orientation information." Several other brands mentioned collecting "genetic information."

There are some steps you can take to protect yourself and your information:



Before selling or trading your car, wipe your data clean. Disconnect the car's app and notify the company.

Don't use or limit the use of the car's app. If you connect your phone to your car, use iOS or Android settings to limit the data collected through your phone.

To try and stop the data collection on wheels, the Mozilla Foundation is launching a petition to limit data collection, increase transparency, and require consent from consumers. You can read or add your name to the petition online.