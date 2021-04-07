Refunds for some still uncertain after cruise lines cancel/suspend trips

PHOENIX — The travel industry pandemic fallout is continuing as companies decide new paths moving forward. It includes how they deal with customers wanting refunds for canceled trips.

It seems there's a difference whether you travel by air, land or sea.

Miriam and David Killen were set to take their yearly trip overseas, a United Kingdom tour scheduled for last year, but the company, Trafalgar Tours, suspended it because of the pandemic.

The Killens were later offered the same trip for an added cost, but say the company "turned around and suspended it again."

The couple spent more than $5,000 and wanted a refund.

Tony Carbone and his wife also spent more than $5,000 for an Alaskan cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, but Norwegian canceled because of COVID-19.

Carbone was offered his money back at the time, or he could re-schedule the trip for later with added incentives.

He rescheduled, but the cruise was eventually canceled.

In both cases it was the business, not the couples, who canceled or suspended the trips.

While airlines must refund money if they cancel, cruise lines and tour groups don't seem to have the same rules.

Norwegian is still not offering cruises and Miriam says Trafalgar isn't offering the exact trip she paid for.

Both are saying "enough is enough" and that company policies won't allow money back.

Trafalgar Tours sent Let Joe Know their contract stating, "we reserve the right to reschedule any departure and are not required to issue monetary reimbursement."

They are asking the Killens, "the acute extenuating circumstances which prevent travel within three years."

The company said it will take another look at the case.

It is better news for Tony.

After Let Joe Know contacted Norwegian Cruise Line, Tony says they, "offered me a full refund... I thank you once again. Now I can decide when and if I want to go, after we get back to normal."

Miriam's Trafalgar Tours issue is still being worked out.

Both couples bought travel insurance, but neither policy paid out.

One reason given was that a trip was suspended, not canceled.

Make sure to read all terms before buying travel insurance.

Here's more of Trafalgar Tours response:

"We reserve the right to re-schedule any departure, and are not required to issue monetary reimbursement even when due to governmental authority. Under “Changes” we strive to supply comparable services, which in this case, is any itinerary to any destination on any of our brands such as Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan, Uniworld, etc. Also, as stated below, we can certainly review this case for refund consideration, however we need to know the acute extenuating circumstances that prevent our guests from traveling within three years. Once this information is received, we can escalate accordingly."