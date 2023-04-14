Ready for pool season? Delays force Arizona family's project into year 3

PHOENIX — A new home and a chance to make it their own.

Donna and John Wittwer bought their Valley home in 2019. It came with a big yard, which they saw as a chance to build a pool the family could enjoy.

After reaching out to different pool companies, the couple signed a contract with California Pools in December 2020. They hoped to make their backyard an entertainment oasis.

"Big jacuzzi, waterfalls coming off the backside of the pool, a big Baja shelf with stools even in the pool so we could use this as a little bit of a bar area. A gazebo with a TV," Donna said, listing their planned updates.

The Wittwers say everything started off great, but delays began to mount. They met with representatives for California Pools and received an end date for their project - in writing. It was promised to be finished by December 31, 2022.

That's two years after the contract was signed. The date came and went without the pool being completed.

"We're into year three now. Yes, year three without a backyard that we can functionally use," Donna said while looking around her backyard.

The Wittwer's reached out to the Let Joe Know team. When we asked California Pools about the Wittwer's project, a representative responded via email with this statement:

"California Pools and Landscape works diligently to build projects as fast as possible without sacrificing quality. Our company and our industry have had many challenges in the last few years which have extended build times significantly. We are sensitive to how the long build times have impacted John and Donna. We thank them and all of our clients for their grace and understanding."

After reaching out to the company, we learned they reached an agreement with the Wittwers. A date for the final stage of the project was set and the Wittwers say the company added additional landscaping in the backyard.

We're glad it worked out.

Remember, many industries are facing ongoing shortages from the pandemic. For the construction industry, a shortage of concrete has been especially impactful, causing delays.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors lists steps to take and questions to ask before signing a contract on their website. These can help prevent misunderstandings and miscommunications down the road.

Read more about Arizona's legal requirements for payment regarding swimming pools and spas online.