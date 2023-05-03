Phone slowing down because of heat? How to keep your battery from serious damage

Your iPhone needs to "cool down".

Your Android "is getting too hot".

They are messages you can't ignore as the high summer temperatures are approaching.

"Heat is the number one enemy of your cell phone," said Ken Colburn, with Data Doctors.

Colburn says overheating phones can damage your battery.

Apple says temperatures below 32 degrees and over 95 degrees can "permanently" affect the lithium batteries.

So, what can you do?

The best protections are the most obvious.

Keeping your phone out of direct sunlight and not storing it in hot places like cars.

But also, during hot times, close out apps, lower screen brightness or turn on auto-brightness, put your phone in "low power" or "battery saver" mode, and remove that protective case.

You can choose a case that protects but won't keep those high temps in.

"A metal case will help dissipate the heat better than a heavy leather case," said Colburn.

Heavy plastics and rubber may also contain heat.

Colburn says if you're getting overheating messages and are not sure if it's your case, remove it for a while and see if the messages go away.

We've seen "cooling" cases for sale but know much about them.

Make sure to read reviews from a place you trust if you consider buying one.

Did you know that how you charge your phone can also affect your battery life?

Is it good or bad to let your battery drain and charge fully overnight?

Learn more about how to extend your phone battery life here.