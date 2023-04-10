Phoenix Coin Shop owner leaves customer without goods, payment

Karen Wagoner's father was a merchant marine. He was also an avid coin and stamp collector, adding to his collections while traveling during his service.

After his passing, Wagoner was left with much of his collection.

"I wanted to find out what they were worth," she said.

She went to Phoenix Coin Shop where she says she met the owner, Michael Green.

Wagoner says Green was knowledgeable, telling her about the coins and what gave them their value.

"I put my trust in him."

Wagoner left coins with Green who was supposed to research and find their worth. She also sold him several coins. He paid with a $2,500 check.

The check bounced.

Wagoner says the bank told her the check was linked to an account, but there was no money in it. The business name on the check is not Phoenix Coin Shop, but another business Green had owned. Wagoner immediately called Green.

Wagoner says Green offered her cash instead. However, instead of showing up when they set times to meet, Wagoner says she received excuse after excuse.

When the Let Joe Know team's calls to Green and the Phoenix Coin Shop were not answered we went to the shop. There were items inside, but the shop appeared closed.

Or so we thought.

After calling their phone number again, we received a text response: "Phoenix coin shop sorry we missed your call..."

We responded, asking if they're still open and taking collectibles.

Again, the person texting for the shop responded: "Yes... what do you have?"

Green is being sued by someone claiming to be the minority owner of Phoenix Coin Shop. The claimant alleges Green broke their contract, did not give the claimant their portion of profits, and intentionally kept some of the claimant's personal property.

Green did not show up for a recent scheduled hearing in the case.

As for Wagoner, she has filed a police report for fraudulent theft and a banking complaint for the bad check.

"I do not want anybody else to get ripped off."