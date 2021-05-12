Online photo storage: Learn about the options available

Did you take some great pictures on Mother's Day or on a recent trip?

Where do you keep them?

Because phones can only store so much, many are turning to cloud photo storage services.

But as of June 1st, one popular service will end its free unlimited storage.

Google Photos will start charging after 15GB of storage.

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors says that's still a lot of space.

"For most people, that's two, three even four years of photos that you can back up for free," he says.

After the 15GB of free storage, Google will charge $1.99 a month for up to 100GB.

It's still a better deal than Apple's 5GB of free storage for iPhone users, then 99 cents a month for up to 50GB.

And since that 15GB Google free storage limit doesn't begin until next month, it's time to get busy uploading now while it's free.

"If you have a lot of stuff you want to upload to Google Photos, do it before June 1st so it doesn't count against that 15GB limit," Colburn says.

Google Pixel phone users will still get free unlimited storage.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get free unlimited photos and 5GB of video storage.

Wherever you decide to store photos and video, Colburn says make it one place.

"What you don't want to do is spread your photos all over these various systems. You kind of want everything in one place so you don't have to figure out what's where," he says.

Consumer Reports weighs in on the best photo storage services.