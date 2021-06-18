No air-conditioning, waiting on home warranty as Arizona temperatures reach 110s

Families across the Valley are contacting the Let Joe Know Team saying the home warranty that they bought to protect themselves in this deadly heat isn't coming through when they need it most.

For more than a month, in triple-digit heat, Allen says he's been trying to get his unit fixed through Amazon Home Warranty.

"I called every day for the next four days, talking to them about it," said Allen.

He says one day a new unit was denied. The next day it was approved, only to be denied once again when he called to schedule the installation.

"My thinking is that they sent it back to the approval department, said go over this with a fine-tooth comb," said Allen.

He says they claimed his unit had not been maintained regularly, but that was nowhere on the work order sent by the contractor.

"I paid them $900 for this warranty. And I want them to honor the warranty," said Allen.

It was days after submitting his claim that Allen learned Amazon Home Warranty had been sued by the Arizona Attorney General.

The lawsuit claims the company deceived customers into thinking they were part of Amazon.com and posted bogus five-star reviews to promote their business.

Allen says it seems, "the contract with Amazon Home Warranty is no better than the paper it's printed on."

We reached out to Amazon Home Warranty and haven't heard back, but we are working to connect Allen with resources to get his air fixed.

If you're considering a home warranty:



Compare different policies Read reviews that are verified Double-check the fine print for exclusions Consider putting the money you would spend on a policy in savings to pay out of pocket when things happen

Remember in Arizona, you can cancel your policy at any time and get a pro-rated refund.

If you're looking for places to stay cool, click here.

Need help with repairs? Click here.

