Need for rental, utility aid remains high

PHOENIX — Losing a job, an unexpected medical bill, or paying for repairs after a car accident, for many Arizonans, is an event that could throw their finances into turmoil.

"I don't know that we fully understood the need in our community prior to the pandemic," said Jacqueline Edwards, Director at the Maricopa County Human Services Department.

In recent years, a major focus of the department has been facilitating rental and utility aid programs. According to Edwards, before the pandemic, the county received $500,000 to give out through aid programs. Since the pandemic began, they've allocated more than $115 million in rental and utility aid. The county does not serve residents in cities that have their own programs like Phoenix, Glendale, and Mesa.

There are requirements to qualify for the county-run programs including if an applicant qualified for unemployment insurance at some point since March 13, 2020, if an applicant experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic, or if an applicant's household income is at or below 80% of the area median income. For example, a family of four making about $70,000 a year. Applicants also must demonstrate housing instability, like being past due on rent or utilities.

"Every individual we're working with is working to make ends meet, and they have most likely done everything in their power to avoid asking for assistance," Edwards said, encouraging people to see if they qualify as emergency funding will not always be available.

Beyond rental and utility aid, the Maricopa County Human Services Department offers supportive programs like workforce development and early childhood care and education. For more information on the programs or to see if you qualify, check out the county's website here.

