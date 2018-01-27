Need an airline refund? Let Joe Know!

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 69°
LO: 47°
HI: 69°
LO: 47°
HI: 69°
LO: 47°
Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 47°
HI: 69°
LO: 47°
HI: 69°
LO: 47°
When a Valley woman bought airline tickets to visit her daughter, she didn't know the bad news coming.
Nancy was diagnosed with lung cancer.
She need treatment, couldn't take the trip, and couldn't get a refund.
So Nancy let me know.
Our Better Business Bureau/Let Joe Know volunteer team went to work.
Volunteer Jim took it on and in a week, got Nancy a full refund of nearly $300.
Most airlines have ticket change fees that can eat up the whole cost of the ticket itself.
When Gloria couldn't get a contractor to start the job, she let me know.
Gloria had already paid $4400 upfront.
BBB/Let Joe Know team volunteer Grant got the contracts and got action.
In two weeks, Gloria had her new kitchen and even got a $500 discount!
And when Sharon in Mesa found her husband had ordered magazines, she let me know.
He's a heart patient on "all kinds of medications" and ordered $1370 worth of subscriptions.
Volunteer Barbara talked to a supervisor who found Sharon's husband may not have been "completely aware" of what he was doing.
He canceled the order, refunded the money and even put the couple's number on the Do Not Call Registry.
We can help you too!
Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!
ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.
Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.
SO YOU WANT TO KNOW: COMMON QUESTIONS, EASY ANSWERS
REAL CHECK?
3-DAY CANCEL RULE
HOA DISPUTES
DEBT COLLECTORS
STOP JUNK MAIL
CHECKING CHARITIES
RENTAL DEPOSITS
ERASING ELECTRONICS
HIRING CONTRACTORS
PREVENT ID THEFT
IMPROVE CREDIT SCORES
CALL BLOCKERS
HOME WARRANTIES
WEBSITES YOU WANT TO KNOW
Free credit report
Class action settlements
Check businesses complaints
Contractor licenses
Latest recalls
Owed unclaimed money