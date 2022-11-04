Medical billing, home work, and rent deposits: 3 consumer problems solved!

Let's say you paid thousands of dollars for home improvements and have nothing but problems. When you can't get answers from the businesses involved, where do you go?

Arlene says she paid $21,000 for new windows and still had "rain inside" her home from the windows.

She says replacements were "not installed properly" and the company now "will not return emails."

So, Arlene let me know and our problem-solver volunteer Roxanne went to work.

The company said they would take care of it.

And they did.

Alrene says "all windows were level and aligned. The "handpicked installation team did a great job."

Problem solved!

Our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team works every day, behind the scenes, helping hundreds of you.

It can be a $21,000 window issue or a frustrating $250 deposit problem Vladimir had.

He gave a deposit and first month's rent for a local apartment but says the lease "was not ready" to sign.

He came back a second and third time, and it still wasn't ready.

Vladimir says he got his month's rent payment back but not his deposit, so he let me know.

Our volunteer Madina took it on.

She made one call to the corporate office and says, "the viewer received the $250."

Another problem solved!

Jessica spent time in a local emergency room.

She says it wasn't the care, but the billing that had her wanting our help months later.

Jessica got a $683 bill for "emergency evaluation."

She says her insurance would cover it, but the physicians are "submitting the item to the wrong address," and Jessica says it's hurting her credit.

"I'm not sure what else I can do," she says.

When Jessica let me know, our volunteer Emily went back and forth with the business and got the billing corrected.

Finally, Jessica says "they removed the collection from my credit. Yay."

Problem solved!

You can dispute credit report items through each of the three big reporting agencies.

