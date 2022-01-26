Man waiting months for BiPap machine to be fixed after recall

Forced to choose between using a defective device or suffer medical complications, an Arizona man says it's a decision he's had to make after his sleep apnea machine was recalled last year.

"This has been so frustrating on so many levels," said Ray Lee.

Ray's BiPap machine was recalled along with 11 other models, potentially thousands of machines, by manufacturer Philips last June.

The company found that the foam used in the device can break apart, creating particles that can then be inhaled by the user and potentially causing heart and lung problems.

"There's all these really dire medical consequences that are possible for using this machine," said Ray.

It's now been six months and Ray says he's had no choice but to continue using the recalled device. When he contacted Philips, he says they first promised him a replacement device, but it never came. Now he says he is told it could take until September for a fix to be made — more than a year since the problem was first discovered.

"I'm not able eligible for another machine until December 2025 when Medicare would pay for it," said Ray.

We contacted Philips to see if we could get a clear answer for Ray and why it's taking so long.

They sent a statement referring us to past press releases that show the FDA approved "the rework of the affected first-generation DreamStation devices" in September of 2021. They say that covers about 80% of all recalled machines.

Philips full statement:

In relation to the recall, on June 14, 2021, Philips Respironics voluntarily issued a global field safety notice for specific affected devices within its Sleep & Respiratory Care portfolio.



We fully understand and regret the impact that this recall is having on patients.



In the U.S., Philips Respironics does not own or manage the CPAP patient's contact information – many patients purchase their devices through third parties. Philips Respironics is working with those third parties (Durable Medical Equipment providers - DMEs) to also reach patients directly as quickly as possible.



To address affected devices, Philips has mobilized the necessary resources across the company to correct the foam component quality issue that we have identified. Our priority is to replace the foam in all the affected devices either by repair or replacement with like devices with the new foam. The repair and replacement program will be at no cost to consumers in the U.S. At this time, Philips is already producing repair kits and replacement devices in large quantities. These devices and kits are being sent to patients as they are available.



We expect to complete the repair and replacement programs in in the fourth quarter of 2022. On September 1, 2021, Philips announced the start of the repair and replacement in the U.S. for the first-generation DreamStation product family (that represent the majority of the affected devices).



Following ongoing dialogue with the FDA, in November 2021 Philips Respironics updated the guidance in its June 14, 2021 U.S. recall notifications for certain CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator devices to align them with the U.S. FDA's recommendations in connection with these recalls.



In December 2021, Philips Respironics provided an update on the test and research program in connection with the recall notification.



Together with certified testing laboratories and other qualified third-party experts, Philips Respironics has been conducting a comprehensive test and research program on the PE-PUR foam to better assess and scope potential patient health risks related to possible emission of particulates from degraded foam and certain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Review of this assessment by an outside medical panel and Philips Respironics has determined that exposure to the level of VOCs identified to date for the first-generation DreamStation devices is not typically anticipated to result in long-term health consequences for patients.



We are absolutely committed to supporting the worldwide community of patients who rely on our Sleep & Respiratory Care solutions for their health and quality of life, and the physicians and customers who are dedicated to meeting patient needs.

They say "the company intends to complete the repair and replacement programs within approximately 12 months."

In addition, they say recent tests show the exposure to the "particulates from degraded foam and certain volatile organic compounds... is not typically anticipated to result in long-term health consequences for patients."

Philips urges patients using the devices to consult their doctors. It's a decision Ray says his doctor doesn't want in his hands.

"The doctor said, 'I'm not saying that you shouldn't use it, you know, it's up to you,'" said Ray.

For now, he says he has no choice but to keep using it, checking in with his doctor a bit more frequently.

In the meantime, we'll keep asking Philips when his repair will be made.