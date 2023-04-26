Man spends $71K on solar panels, why wasn't it saving him money?

With so many days of sunshine, Arizona seems the perfect place to install solar panels on your home.

That is unless you pick the wrong installer. Tim Carson says he did that.

Just a year ago, Carson thought solar was the answer to power his large Wittmann property at a small cost.

That was then.

"I'm sour on the solar energy stuff because of this," he said.

It's hard to blame him. Carson hired Jet Solar, a Tempe-based business.

After looking at 10 different solar installers, Carson says he liked Jet Solar's pitch and price.

But a year later, the business was gone, leaving him with a big loan, big electricity costs, and a roof full of useless solar panels.

ABC15 first talked with Carson in September of 2022. Jet Solar had just installed the solar panels on his roof.

Carson says the problem was getting the business to follow up during the permitting process.

"County inspectors flunked the project three different times," said Carson.

Without the necessary connecting work completed, Carson says the project couldn't get a permit and could not produce energy.

That means he was still stuck paying his big summer electricity bills that he tried to avoid.

And, he had to start paying back his big $71,000 solar loan.

When the Let Joe Know team took Carson's complaint to Jet Solar owner Lerrill Jones at his Tempe offices, Jones said they installed the panels and did what they were paid to do.

Jones said his company incurred many costs in following up with Carson's project.

And he blamed Carson's lender, Dividend Finance, for holding back some of Jet Solar's money.

"It affects customers being turned on, it affects employees who are not able to get paid," said Lerrill in 2022.

In a statement, Dividend Finance said while they can't talk specifics, "any funds held in reserve ensure the completion of projects that Jet Solar has defaulted on."

Carson didn't know at the time, Jones faced many other similar complaints.

The State's Registrar of Contractors says they have investigated 24 complaints involving Jet Solar.

They revoked Jet Solar's contractor's license and Jones shut down the business.

In an unusual move, Carson's lender Dividend Finance took over and found a 3rd party installer to finish the job.

ABC15 went back to Carson's house where he pointed out the new connections and meters installed.

His $71,000 system was finally permitted and working.

"I've been able to see the electric meter is actually going around, producing electricity for us," he said.

Carson got back some of his loan payments and Dividend Finance delayed others.

But he still questions why he had to start paying back a loan when the project was incomplete.

Carson says the lender didn't ask him if the solar was working before he had to start paying.

Mostly though, he's finally relieved.

"There was so much nervous energy over this whole mess, I just wanted to be done with it," said Carson.

If you're financing any project, check the contract and make sure the lender will inspect the project to see if it's complete, not just take the contractor's word for it.

As for Jet Solar owner Lerrill Jones, ABC15 asked the Registrar of Contractors if he faces further penalties.

I'm still waiting for that answer.

Thinking about solar?

Here are some questions to ask and advice before you sign up.