Homeowners say issues with Lennar new build linger months after closing

PHOENIX — Buying a home is a big investment, but it's one many people were making in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw more people working from home and needing more space.

Jon and Jocelyn Engel were among many Arizonans looking for a home. Not wanting to deal with remodeling projects, they opted for a new build.

"We fell in love with Lennar, we loved the layout of the house," said Jocelyn.

The couple says they got their house built by Lennar in September 2021. They noticed problems, but say they were assured everything would be fixed.

The Engels say Lennar has been out multiple times to address issues, but some still haven't been fixed or have continued to be an issue even after the fix.

"Honestly, it's frustrating," Jocelyn said.

The Engels say a main concern is in the primary bathroom. Jon pointed out a countertop that is unable to be flush against the wall. He said it was discovered when a mirror started falling behind the counter.

Jon says the contractor sent to replace the mirror told them not to put it back.

"He stated that he can't put it back because of how bowed the wall is and that it would be a safety concern," Jon said the contractor told him it was a framing issue.

The Engels filed a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors.

"We need an independent voice to determine what is actually wrong with the house," Jocelyn said of the filing.

We reached out to Lennar in Arizona asking about issues the Engel's have brought forward and they provided the following statement:

Lennar has been ready, willing and able to make the repairs covered under the Engel's warranty. Mr. Engel has declined our offers to complete the repairs until a state mediator inspects the work on January 10. We are committed to ensuring that the necessary repairs are completed. It is important to note that Mr. Engel is using a third-party, independent contractor to make changes in his kitchen and some of the images shown do not depict work that Lennar has done.

ABC15 has not shown video of the Engels' kitchen. We are waiting to receive the ROC inspection report.

If you are planning on a new build here are some recommendations to protect yourself:

Research builders beforehand. Check their ROC numbers and research subcontractors they use.



Hire an independent inspector to work with the builder to fix any issues before you move into the home.



Know what warranties may be offered and specifically what they cover.

You can see customer reviews of Lennar Homes on the Better Business Bureau website.