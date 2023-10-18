Have a will or trust that will carry out your wishes? Here's how to get free legal help

It's something you don't want to think about so you may put it off, but having a will or trust in place is the only way to make sure your wishes are carried out at the time of your death.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, you can get free help from attorneys who handle wills and trusts.

We are partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for Let Joe Know's Ask an Attorney phone bank. You call with questions and attorneys will have the answers.

"We tell people — if you don't make a will, the state of Arizona makes one for you," explained attorney Nora Jones.

Jones is a probate and trust litigation attorney with the Tiffany and Bosco law firm.

Whether you create your own will or hire an attorney, Jones says all wills should contain at least two things.

"At a minimum, people should have a healthcare power of attorney and a financial power of attorney," she said.

One person handles healthcare decisions and the other deals with financial issues and how assets will be distributed. Otherwise, probate courts could decide.

Your situation could be easy or complicated. Either way, you don't want to get this wrong.

So beginning at 5 p.m., we are offering free advice on wills and trusts. Between those hours, call 1-855-522-1515. We'll have attorneys who specialize in probate matters, setting up living trusts and wills.

They can also help with what you should have in place now, what help you'd get from an attorney versus setting up a will yourself.

