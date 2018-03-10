PHOENIX - "Don't take no for an answer" and "persistence pays off".

Two phrases you may call cliches. But it's the kind of thinking that separates consumer winners from the losers.

And viewer Jennifer is winning.

She's a new mom who recently took her first flight with the baby. Jennifer says United Airlines damaged the stroller, 6 months later, she still hadn't been reimbursed. So the family let me know.

The Better Business Bureau/Let Joe Know team went to work.

Volunteer Jim got involved. And in no time, United reimbursed her for a new stroller and apologized.

Thanks for stepping up United!

You'd expect a "premium top grain leather" chair to last.

But two years after buying, viewer Tony says "the color is peeling off like a sunburn and it will not take leather dye."

When he says the manufacturer wouldn't help, Tony let me know. And the problem solving team went to work. Since Tony bought through Overstock.com, our team contacted them. And Overstock came through, giving Tony a $745 refund.

Nice job Overstock!

How long is your air conditioner warranty?

Viewer Matt says his a/c stopped working 7 years after buying. The installer said he only had a 2 year warranty. Matt questioned that and let me know.

Volunteer Madina did some research and found Matt's manufacturer warranty was really 10 years. She sent Matt proof that he only had to pay for labor.

Some a/c warranties transfer to new buyers.

If you move, get the a/c info, call and let them know you're the new owner.

We can help you too!