Get FREE help at Let Joe Know On the Road event in Tempe on Tuesday

TEMPE, AZ — Get your paperwork in order because Let Joe Know is going On the Road!

We’ll see you Tuesday, October 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange.

The event is happening on the main stage next to Dave and Busters.

You can get help with your consumer problems in person for FREE.

KNXV

Attorneys and consumer experts can help with almost any consumer issue you have including rental and utility aid, landlord/tenant disputes, car repairs, child support and custody, scams, contract issues, and more!

Our team will pair you up with an expert who you can talk one-on-one with about your issue.

Bring all the proof you can and make sure to write down your questions ahead of time.

See you there!