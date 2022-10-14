Free legal help for renters facing eviction

PHOENIX — Advocate, litigate, educate. Three words and pillars that describe Community Legal Services. The non-profit law firm advocates for low-income Arizonans in five counties: Maricopa, Yavapai, Yuma, La Paz, and Mohave.

The organization is seeing an increase in calls from renters facing imminent eviction. But not only can Community Legal Services provide residents with legal advice, but if needed, they can represent residents in court.

With 6,574 new eviction cases filed in Maricopa County Justice Courts in August, renters may need help understanding their options.

"When you're going through crisis, it's difficult to figure out the law quickly and understand how you navigate the court system," said Pamela Bridge, Director of Litigation and Advocacy.

There are stipulations for the program, including income limits. However, help is not just limited to evictions or landlord-tenant disputes. Attorneys also help with family law, especially victims of domestic violence, as well as employment issues. The most important thing is to not wait.

"There's so many things that are connected to each other, your employment and your housing, can affect your family life... it's just a matter of taking those first steps and reaching out," said Bridge.

You can contact Community Legal Services at (602) 258-3434. You can also apply in person for free legal assistance by finding locations and times online.

Do you have a question or need legal advice?

Representatives with Community Legal Services will be among the attorneys and consumer experts as Let Joe Know goes On The Road. You can get free, one-on-one help at Tempe Marketplace on October 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more on this event.