Free healthcare clinic draws thousands to Phoenix Convention Center

PHOENIX - If you need a snapshot look at the healthcare crisis, look no further than the Phoenix Convention Center.

"You have to pick and choose. Can I go to the dentist this month or can I go for (care for) my varicose veins? You have to make decisions," said Diana Velazquez.

Velazquez was at the Your Best Pathway to Health mobile clinic with her husband on Christmas. He has a job, but no insurance.

And it's no coincidence they started seeing patients on Christmas.

"Everybody here is getting a present, no strings attached," said Deanna Pine, one of the patients.

Valley doctor Lela Lewis started the organization. Backed by more than 3,300 volunteers, they're providing medical, vision, dental care and more. All for free.



"We are a humanitarian service of the Seventh-day Adventist church. As such we provide whole person care," said Lewis. "If you need any medical care whatsoever, come."

The last day of the mobile clinic is Wednesday from 7 am to noon.

The Phoenix Convention Center is located at 100 N 3rd St. in Phoenix.