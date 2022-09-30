Flooded cars sold here? How to spot hurricane damage

As Hurricane Ian continues to devastate the east coast, Arizonans could also be affected in a different way.

Some of those cars damaged by the heavy rains and flooding will likely make their way here.

So how do you protect yourself?

Flood-damaged cars should be branded with new salvaged or flood titles. But sometimes, after a rebuild, those cars reappear with clean titles.

And it may be years later when the rust comes out, the airbags don't work correctly, or the electronics make the car unusable.

Some obvious possible signs of flood damage include a musty smell, rotors that are rusty, or an older car having new headlight covers.

But to really see if there's damage, look in all of the hidden areas.

In the trunk, are there signs of soot or dirt?

Look for rust under the molding around the doors.

If you can pull up a piece of carpeting, check for mold.

The best advice with any car purchase is to take it to a trusted mechanic for a thorough check before buying.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has more about avoiding flooded cars.

The Arizona Attorney General's office lists laws that protect you when buying any car.