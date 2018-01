PHOENIX - Tax season officially begins now and the sooner you get busy the better.

Not just so you can get that refund faster, but filing early is the single best way to prevent thieves from stealing your identity.

In 2016 alone the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed 883,000 cases of identity theft. And IRS security is getting tighter, which means your refund might take a little longer.

Another reason to file now, is to know how much you owe. Magnifymoney.com reports that Phoenix area tax payers will owe an average of $4578 that's the sixth highest in the country.

The sooner you know, the sooner you can get a plan to start saving and to pay it off.

In case you're wondering, those recently passed tax laws don't apply until you file in 2019.

Need help filing? Here is a link to free tax prep in the Valley.