It's a new year, and a good time to make a commitment.

Protect your safety, your privacy and grow your bank account. To that end, I've got 3 websites that you should visit.

Whatever protections you have, hackers can get access to your information. It's just out there.

But at annualcreditreport.com, you can get one free report from each of the 3 credit reporting agencies once a year.

I would spread out your freebies to see one every four months.

Check to see if there are accounts or activity that are not familiar and stop it.

From credit to cars, here's a way to make sure you don't have any dangerous unrepaired recalls.

At safercar.gov, you can check for open recalls by make and model and even by using your Vehicle Identification Number.

Check that a couple of times a year.

And just for grins, I've got another must check website, actually two of them.

Go to topclassactions.com or consumer-action.org and check for class action lawsuit settlements.

It may involve some product you bought or service you used. And the settlement could mean money back for you.

I found one involving Uber charging passengers to run background checks on drivers. That's the accusation. Uber denies any wrongdoing. But the company put millions into a settlement.

The deadline to file is close, January 8th.

Click here to find out more about this settlement.