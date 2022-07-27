Desperate drivers fall for gas scams, legitimate ways to save!

PHOENIX — Prices at the pump may be dropping, but so is driver vigilance.

The Better Business Bureau warns scammers are preying on cash-strapped drivers.

The BBB says the scam can involve a survey, email, or social media post saying you won a gas station gift card but need to pay a small fee.

"They said I won a $500 gas card. I gave them my debit card # to pay the $1.95 shipping, and they took $85.95 out as well," writes one victim on the BBB Scamtracker.

Tips from the BBB include:

Don't pay to win

Do your research

Don't act on impulse

"Unfortunately, they're letting what they think is a good deal cloud their vision. They're not remembering that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. People are just getting desperate," said Patrick DeHann with GasBuddy while also reminding drivers to stay alert.

He says, not only can drivers fall victim to scams, but also overpay. "There are stations in Phoenix that are $1 a gallon different," DeHann warned.

Just because national and state averages may decrease, don't expect each gas station to drop prices accordingly.

DeHann recommends shopping around.

You can also save money on gas by paying with the right card.

The Let Joe Know team breaks down which cards could save you the most, here.