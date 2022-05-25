Saving money on gas could be mean choosing the right card

PHOENIX — With gas prices more than $5.00 a gallon at most stations, a lot of us are looking for ways to save.

Some are doing that by using the right credit card.

"Some of the best ones are giving you 5% back," WalletHub.com's Jill Gonzalez said. She recommends the USAA Cash Back Rewards Plus American Express card as one of the best.

It gives you 5% back on gas, but like most of these cards, there's a limit.

This one offers 5% cashback on gas up to $3,000.

We found others, like the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Flex cards which give 5% back on gas up to $6,000 or for 12 months, whichever comes first.

The PNC Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card gives you 4% back on gas up to $8,000 of combined purchases.

If you're a Costco member, the Citibank Costco Visa Anywhere Card offers 4% back on gas up to $7,000. The Sam's Club Mastercard offers 5% up to $6,000 on gas.

Both cards offer cash back not just at their locations, but anywhere Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

While the Costco and Sam's Club cards require a paid membership, none of the cards mentioned have annual fees.

That's something you should check. Also, the best cards require the best credit scores.

Other cards offer gas discounts as part of rotating categories.

Gonzalez recommends the Discover It card offering 5% back on gas prices up to $1,500 for 3 months.

You do have to activate the offer, but she says it's easy.

"They remind you. They send you an email. You click a button you click another button and you're signed up," Gonzalez added.

Some cards also offer big sign-up bonuses if you spend a certain amount in a specific period.

And if you don't have great credit, there are also some gas discount offers available on WalletHub's best gas credit cards article.