Charged for a garage she didn't rent? Valley renter fights for money back

"It's been a joy."

That's how Valley renter Jeanine describes most of her experience living at The Paseo by Picerne apartments in Goodyear.

Jeanine says in August of 2022, the complex sent out an email letting residents know there were garages available to rent. She was interested, but by the time she reached out to the front office to tour the garages, they were already rented out.

"They go like hotcakes, you know... you have to be quick," Jeanine recalled what the employee told her. She asked to be notified if any other garages became available.

Life went on as normal until recently.

Jeanine says she has automatic payments set up for her rent and fees. Typically, she doesn't check her resident portal but that changed. Jeanine says she recently had to log in to update her information on the portal. She got a big surprise!

"They took $150 for a garage fee."

Looking at her past invoices, Jeanine realized she had been charged $150 for garage rent and $3.75 for a garage fee. The charges had been applied for months. At first, she thought it was a clerical mistake and let the apartment complex know.

Jeanine couldn't get a resolution. She turned to the Let Joe Know team.

Within hours of reaching out to the Picerne Real Estate Group, they respond via email and took action: Jeanine would be reimbursed for the charges.

Glad it worked out for Jeanine, but this is a big reminder for not only renters but any consumer. Even if you have an automatic payment set up, check your invoices every time.