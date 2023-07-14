Cars, COVID and contracts: Common consumer complaints SOLVED

Many of us have been through it: an accident leaves your car damaged.

It happened to Kelli Fyock whose car was rear-ended as she sat at a stoplight.

"It smashed like an accordion... the whole trunk," Fyock said.

Fortunately, she wasn't injured.

Although the other driver gave her his insurance information, Fyock says they ducked her calls.

"I did get through once. They had an adjuster come out after that I could not get ahold of them," Fyock said.

Would they repair it? Would they total the car and pay her? Fyock didn't have any answers.

"I don't have money for a lawyer and it was very frustrating," Fyock said.

So, she contacted Let Joe Know.

Car repairs, car wrecks, and car buying are probably the top complaints the Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team deals with.

Fyock is just one of the Arizonans the team helps every day.

Another person who asked for our help is Elly who had a healthcare billing problem. Elly said she and her husband had COVID-19. They found a free treatment program that they confirmed was free when they arrived.

But Elly said later, "We are getting two bills for $735 each and they sent it to collections."

Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Toni reached the right people.

Toni says Elly's charges were dropped and that Elly "thanked us profusely."

Problem solved!

Viewer Jena contracted for new home flooring but says when the installers came, it wasn't what she ordered.

She says she tried to cancel and get her $1,700 loan payments back, but the store told her it was past their cancellation time period.

Having not seen the flooring delivered until after that cancellation period, Jena didn't think it was fair and Let Joe Know.

Problem-solver Andrew says the business wouldn't budge, so he went to the lender.

Soon, Jena had her contract canceled and got a refund for her $1,700 payments.

Another problem solved!

Back to the car crash case...

When volunteer George took Fyock's case, he also got a quick response.

"I was taken aback by having two calls from them in one day when I've been trying for months," Fyock said.

It took George just a week and Fyock had a check in her hand for $5,800.

"I couldn't have done it without you guys," Fyock said.

Problem solved!