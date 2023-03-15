Arizona renters fed up with fees could see relief in new bill

As many Valley renters have struggled with rent increases, they're also facing another concern: additional rental fees.

Tanya Flores was looking for a new apartment near her work in Glendale. She thought she found a spot that checked all the boxes.

Desperate for a place to live, Tanya quickly signed the lease. Not long after, she was shocked by the additional fees listed on her bill.

A $10 amenity fee, $5 package service fee, $33 fee for common area recovery for tax, $25 valet trash, $2 association fee, and a nearly $9 fee for RentPlus which is a service that reports to credit bureaus.

All of the fees are for services and amenities Tanya says she does not use and does not want.

She's not alone.

Several Valley renters have reached out to the Let Joe Know team questioning apartment fees on their bills, especially charges for common areas like 'common area electricity' or 'common area gas.' Another recurring apartment fee complaint is for valet trash.

"I lived directly across from the trash dump. I could walk across every day and take my own trash. They charged me a $25 valet trash fee that I could not opt out of," said State Representative Analise Ortiz about an apartment where she previously lived.

Ortiz represents Arizona Legislative District 24. She has proposed several laws regarding rental issues this legislative session, including HB 2083 which focuses on rental fees.

The bill requires landlords to disclose additional fees beyond rent to tenants before moving in.

But that's already happening, according to Courtney LeVinus, president and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association which advocates for the apartment industry.

"Those are disclosed upfront, and they're certainly disclosed in the lease document," LeVinus said when asked about rental fees.

She believes the onus is on renters to ask about all fees and adds it is up to individual property owners to decide on how they itemize all costs that go into rent for their properties.

"They're providing the service regardless of which unit, which resident may or may not be using it," said LeVinus.

State Representative Ortiz disagrees. She believes tenants should be allowed to opt out of non-essential services. That's something her bill would make possible.

"Maybe you do see the valet trash fee before you sign the lease, but you're already in this situation where you're just crossing your fingers hoping you could find a place to live," Ortiz said.

As for Tanya, with the fees increasing her total costs each month she's trying to cut back where possible.

"I feel like I'm stuck."

Here's the contact information for all Arizona Senators and Representatives.

If you don't know who your legislator is, you can use the 'Find My Legislator' site here.