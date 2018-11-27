Arizona attorney general issues warning about fake solar initiative flyers

Courtesy Arizona Attorney General's Office
PHOENIX - The Arizona Attorney General's Office has issued a warning about deceptive flyers that have shown up mentioning a "solar initiative" in Maricopa County.

The agency warns that the flyers advertise a public notice from an organization called the "Maricopa County Solar Initiative" promising a government program to pay to have solar systems installed on their homes.

However, no such program exists through Maricopa County.

Instead, the number on the flyer sends callers to a sales pitch by a private company. In addition, the flyer uses a modified version of the Maricopa County seal despite the initiative being linked to a private business and no such solar initiative is registered to do business in Arizona, the attorney general's office said in a news release.

Flyers advertising a similar deceptive program previously appeared in Clark County, Nevada earlier this year.

