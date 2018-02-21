Have you bought the weed killer Roundup, a Frigidaire washing machine or have a home security system?

If so, it could mean cash for you as businesses reach class action lawsuit settlements.

Taken the family to Sea World?

A lawsuit settlement could put $25 in your pocket.

Allegations are SeaWorld receipts between March of 2013 and April of 2017 illegally showed expiration dates. SeaWorld denies any wrong doing.

Click here for details and deadlines.

Get an unsolicited robocall from Ocwen, the loan provider?

That's illegal and a lawsuit settlement could mean $60. Calls were allegedly made between October 2010 and October 2017. Ocwen denies any wrongdoing.

Click here for details and deadlines.

Freshly washed clothes smelled like mold?

An alleged design flaw lawsuit involves Electrolux, Frigidaire, Corsley, White-Westinghouse and Kenmore front loaders sold between 2004 and 2011. The settlement means $50 cash or up to $500 reimbursement.

The businesses deny any wrongdoing.

Click here for details and deadlines.

Do you use ADT home security?

A lawsuit alleges a wireless system was vulnerable to hacking.

A settlement means customers between November 2009 and August 2016 could get a little money back.

ADT denies any wrongdoing.

Click here for details and deadlines.

If you bought Roundup weed and grass killer concentrate, check this out.

A lawsuit alleged they were not able to create as much spray as advertising suggested. If you bought after April 5, 2016, you could get half your money back for each unit up to 20. The business denies any wrongdoing.

Click here for details and deadlines.