Let ABC15 Know viewers warn, Becky Bell lottery winner scam is circulating again

PHOENIX — Within the last few months, Let ABC15 Know has received nearly 20 emails and calls from viewers who have all received a questionable message.

The message claims to be from a Powerball lottery winner, who seems to be very generous with her winnings.

In September 2023 the Let ABC15 Know team first told viewers about the lottery scam. These messages seem to be making the rounds again.

ABC15 viewers like Sabrina, Kimberlee, and Laura, said they all received a similar email or text message.

The suspicious message claims to be from a woman named Becky Bell, a Powerball lottery winner in 2023 out of Washington.

The message claimed the lottery winner decided to give away her winnings to random people selected.

Tami wrote ABC15 to share she received a suspicious message that instructed her to text a “special code” to a given number.

Betty, another viewer, said her message said she needed to pay a $575 activation fee to receive a $250,000 check.

Both messages were a lie.

Todd Terrell, of the Arizona State Lottery, says to be suspicious of messages like this. “If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is too good to be true.”

Terrell said scammers will use some truth to make their scheme appear legitimate. Scammers often find real jackpot winners, as their names and details are listed publicly.

They’ll then create fake websites, social media pages, and other accounts using the winner’s name and likeness.

The messages are sent out to different platforms, like social media, phone text and/or email.

Scammers are usually trying to get a victim’s personal and or financial information.

“You just have to think through this process, and understand if it sounds plausible, or is [there] something wrong with this. Most likely there is something wrong with it,” said Terrell.

Terrell adds scammers will use state lottery logos and other ploys to trick victims, and lottery scams will increase when jackpot winnings reach balloon amounts, as they’re trying to prey on a victim’s hopes and dreams.

If you receive a suspicious email or text message, report it. If you have been a victim report it.

File a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General.

File a report with the Federal Trade Commission.