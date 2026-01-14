Let ABC15 Know: House fire traced to water heater installation sparks insurance battle

A Maricopa couple escaped a late-night house fire, but what happened next highlights a problem that could affect any homeowner. Fire investigators traced the cause to a hot water heater installation, yet the company's insurance denied responsibility.

"We knew it was electrical by the smell," Taylor said.

It's a night burned into their memory. The couple had to evacuate late at night with no time to think, scrambling to get themselves and their pets out safely.

"When the fire first happened, my immediate feeling, after all the animals were out, was gratitude. Actually, that we were out of the house. All of our pets, both of us, were safe. And then the next day was kind of when the nightmare started," Taylor said.

That fire was only the beginning. What came next, were months of battles, bills and heartbreak — a fight they say they never should have had to face.

Investigators determined that the fire didn't start randomly. It was traced back to a hot water heater installed on December 10, 2020.

"So in the fire report, it very clearly states in there that it was caused by the hot water heater wire," Kempton, Taylor's husband, said.

The Ak-Chin Fire Department responded to the fire that night. Their incident report from the fire captain states an electrical wire and cable installation caused a failure of equipment, igniting the fire.

"Then the electrical engineer came out, and that's when he told us that the wire that was running to that hot water heater was too small of a gauge for the size of the unit that we had," Taylor said.

Two reports from two different experts came to the same conclusion, and it all links back to one company. The couple says they hired Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

"When Goettl came out, they gave us the option of upgrading to a 50-gallon unit — so a lot bigger unit than what was originally installed," Kempton said.

According to investigators, the upgrade itself wasn't the issue.

"They used the same wiring that supplied electricity to the smaller 30-gallon unit and hooked it up to the 50-gallon unit, so they didn't have to run new wiring," Kempton explained.

Fire investigators and an electrical engineer both found the wiring couldn't handle the larger unit, which ultimately caused the fire.

"This is your ignition point. This is where the fire started," Kempton said.

The fire occurred five years after the water heater was installed.

"It was the install of the hot water heater and the size of the gauge of wire running to it that caused the wire to get too hot, burn through the conduit, and ignite the rafters in the attic," Taylor said.

Despite the fire department's findings, Goettl and its insurance company denied responsibility. The couple says they were out of their home for six months while repairs were made. The cost of those repairs was over $50,000.

"It's been frustrating. You feel like you do everything you're supposed to do. You call the professionals," Taylor said. "And then something happens, and it feels like they're not willing to take accountability."

ABC15 reached out to Goettl for an on-camera interview.

They declined but sent this statement: "Goettl takes every customer's concern seriously and has cooperated fully with the homeowner's attorney and insurance representatives throughout this process. Goettl will not discuss the merit of the claim any further at this time."

ABC15 also contacted Amerisure, the insurance company for Goettl.

In a statement, they said: "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on individual claims."

The couple says they want accountability for the fire they didn't cause.

"I knew Goettl was an Arizona-based company that takes care of Arizona families. I went with them thinking my wife and our home would be in good hands," Kempton said.

How insurance companies can deny claims despite clear evidence

How can an insurance company deny a claim when an official fire report and an expert engineer clearly identify the cause? And if they do, is that the final word?

Gail Barsky, an Arizona attorney who previously spent 20 years working for insurance companies, says homeowners often give up too easily.

"When you sent me the fact pattern, what immediately came to mind is how homeowners will give up on a case because insurance companies are so profit-driven," Barsky said.

Barsky says a denial letter is a coverage decision, not a legal ruling.

"Denial does not mean that there's no fault there. It doesn't erase responsibility," Barsky said.

That's why Barsky says if you strongly believe in your case, you should hire a lawyer. Taylor and Kempton have hired a lawyer and are prepared to fight to the end.

Barsky says many people give up because they feel like they can't go up against an insurance company, but there are ways to fight back, whether it's homeowner's, auto or even health insurance.