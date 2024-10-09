How to collect your share of a $15 million Cash App settlement

The deadline to file a claim for a major class action lawsuit involving a popular payment app is looming.

The class action lawsuit involving the payment app Cash App has reached a settlement.

The $15 million settlement involves Cash App customers who had unauthorized or fraudulent transactions from August 23, 2018, to August 20, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, the settlement involves data and security breaches within the payment app service. The lawsuit claims the companies were negligent in protecting customer data and mishandled customer complaints.

Those data breaches compromised the accounts of users.

The lawsuit mentioned specific data breaches, one that happened in 2021 involving a former employee of the company who downloaded reports of users without permission. Another incident in 2023, stems from an unauthorized user gaining access to some cash app accounts.

Cash App and Block, the app’s parent company, denied any wrongdoing but as a result of the settlement agreed to take necessary steps toward strengthening data security.

Customers’ accounts that were accessed without their authorization or had fraudulent withdrawals or transfers could be eligible to file a claim.

The deadline to file a claim on the claim website is November 18, 2024.