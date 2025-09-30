Flag on the play! What you need to know to watch out for sports betting scams

PHOENIX — According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, in July alone, bettors in Arizona wagered more than $460,000,000 on sporting events through online platforms.

But that popularity can also mean big opportunities for scammers. The Better Business Bureau says it’s received over 10,000 complaints related to online gambling and gaming.

So, what should you look out for when you’re placing a wager online or on an app?



Unusual payment methods: Websites that only accept cryptocurrency or gift cards as payment should raise immediate red flags.



Too-good-to-be-true offers: Be wary of promises of guaranteed wins or completely risk-free bets.



No responsible gaming protections: Legitimate platforms will always verify that users are over 21 and offer responsible gaming tools.



Legitimate platforms will always verify that users are over 21 and offer responsible gaming tools. Poor website quality and copycat branding: Fraudulent sites often mimic legitimate brands but with noticeably lower quality websites.

Three key protection resources

To help protect Arizonans, the State Gaming Department has launched a new Responsible Gaming website and is spotlighting three key resources this month:

Check Your Bet – This online resource helps Arizonans confirm they're using a legal site, which helps protect against fraud, identity theft, and other risks. If you choose to participate in gaming, opting for legal, regulated operators is the best way to protect yourself.

Self-Exclusion Program – A free, confidential program that allows people to voluntarily limit their access to Arizona's regulated gaming. The statewide self-exclusion program was established in 2004 for casinos and expanded in 2021 to include retail sportsbooks, event wagering platforms, and fantasy sports platforms. More than 550 Arizonans enrolled in the last fiscal year, and over 11,000 have chosen this option since the program began.

1-800-NEXT-STEP – A confidential, 24/7 helpline for anyone seeking support right now, whether for themselves or someone they care about. The helpline connects Arizonans with caring professionals who can provide immediate assistance, low and no-cost treatment referrals, and financial counseling.

These resources are available at gaming.az.gov/ResponsibleGaming.

How to report suspicious activity

Arizonans who believe they may have encountered an unlicensed or suspicious gambling site are encouraged to report it directly to the Arizona Department of Gaming. If you find a website, app, or business that claims to offer legal gaming in Arizona but does not appear to be licensed or authorized by the department, follow these steps:

Document the website URL, app, business name, and any promotional materials associated with the platform or operator.

Report it to ADG at publicaffairs@azgaming.gov and the Arizona Attorney General's Office Consumer Information and Complaints Unit at (602) 542-5763 or by visiting azag.gov/consumer.

Cease activity on the platform and monitor financial accounts for unauthorized transactions.

If you suspect identity theft, report it to the Federal Trade Commission: for help in English, go to IdentityTheft.gov, and for help in Spanish, go to RobodeIdentidad.gov.

The department takes complaints about all illegal gambling seriously. Reports can be made anonymously.

