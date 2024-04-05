FCC orders stop to robocalls pushing fake 'National Tax Relief Program'

The promise of tax relief can be a big lure for consumers who may let their guard down with the promise of help. If you received a pre-recorded message pushing a "National Tax Relief Program", you're not alone. In fact, millions of people have received the call, and the Federal Communications Commission says it's illegal and has to stop.

The FCC issued a cease-and-desist letter against Veriwave Telco. The order came from the agency's Enforcement Bureau which claims an illegal robocall campaign is originating from the company pertaining to a National Tax Relief Program.

Between November 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024, an estimated 15.8 million calls paying prerecorded messages pushing the relief program were placed. According to the FCC, calls offered to "rapidly clear" the recipient's tax debt and asked for personal information. However, the FCC investigated and found no evidence the promised tax relief program exists.

In its letter, the FCC warned Veriwave Telco if it does not comply with the steps laid out, providers may block all traffic originating from Veriwave.

Cracking down on robocalls is a major goal of the FCC's "Spring Cleaning" initiative. The Enforcement Bureau is coordinating with other federal agencies to go after companies behind illegal robocalls.

If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it! You can file a complaint online and report robocalls on the FCC's website.

If you need help, contact the Let ABC15 Know consumer team at 1-855-323-1515 or email consumer@abc15.com.