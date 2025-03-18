Door-to-door sales warning after Valley homeowner faces unexpected security alarm fees

PHOENIX — A Valley man called into an ABC15 Investigators phone bank for help after he said a security alarm company knocked on his door, making promises they didn’t keep.

Gil said he received a knock at his door. A salesperson saw his security alarm system in his yard and claimed they could offer a better deal.

“(He) said I’m representing Fluent Security Systems,” explained Gil. “He would charge me $34.99 a month, I would get a free camera, and installation.”

Gil thought he was good, especially since the salesperson said they would buy him out of his current security contract and lower his monthly bill.

Gil said the salesperson gave him an electronic contract to sign on a tablet device.

“It would tell me where to sign by highlighting specific areas,” said Gil.

However, Gil had a hard time understanding the contract’s terms and conditions, because the font size was so small, he couldn’t read it. “I said I can’t read any of this it’s too small.”

Gil had the contract enlarged, and that’s when he discovered a lot of extra charges.

“There was a $70 a month fee, for 60 months, for equipment that was installed," said Gil. This was in addition to the $34.99 monthly fee.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

According to the contract, Fluent Home LLC had charged Gil nearly $3,000 for equipment and activation fees. Gil also said a credit account was opened that he didn’t authorize.

In the event of an emergency Gil’s alarm system is a lifeline.

Gil added, “I have a heart condition, my heart only functions at about 35%.”

However, Gil does not want to pay for services he can get for less. He says he tried contacting the security alarm service company several times to get out of his contract.

“I should not get stressed over this, and of course, it did stress me,” he said.

The Let ABC15 Know team reached out to Fluent Home Services for comment but has not responded to emails or phone calls.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the company has a revoked status, which means it no longer meets the BBB’s standards of trust to be eligible for accreditation.

Fluent Home is listed under the Registrar of Contractors website with a suspended ROC license, for non-renewal. ROC officials say under this status, Fluent Home should not be installing any alarm systems with a suspended license.

Under the Arizona State Board of Technical Registration, the company is listed as active.

The Let ABC15 Know teams also found the certification for the security alarm sales agent who came to Gil’s door is currently expired.

Under Arizona law, every person who sells an alarm system must have certification.

Here’s a few other tips to remember:

