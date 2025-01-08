Consumers can file claim as part of $145M Kia theft settlement

A TikTok challenge brought attention to the issue that some Kia cars could be stolen without a key, and insurers saying enough is enough. Now, impacted vehicle owners can file a claim as part of a class action lawsuit.

The vehicle issue came about because certain 2015-2021 Kia models were not equipped with anti-theft electronic immobilizers standard in most other cars. Owners, manufacturers, and some states Attorneys General called on the automaker to do more to stop the thefts.

Kia did take action. The automaker issued a software upgrade to owners of vehicles that were sold without the electronic immobilizers. Research conducted by the non-profit Highway Loss Data Institute finds the upgrade worked by cutting theft rates by more than 50%.

But for consumers who own one of the impacted models, getting their vehicle stolen isn't the only concern. Some insurers declined to offer full coverage in certain states for the vehicles, and others offered liability coverage only, which would not provide insurance if the vehicle was stolen. However, consumers who already had full coverage and were not looking at getting a new policy were often able to keep it, but at an increased cost.

But now, after a long legal process, a federal district court in California granted final approval of a $145 million settlement agreed to by the automaker to end claims they sold vehicles with defects that left them vulnerable to damage and theft.

The settlement includes millions of dollars to compensate impacted drivers. Depending on the circumstances, reimbursement varies from $250 to up to 60% of the car's black book value.

Impacted owners can submit a claim now. Consumers need to have all supporting documentation, like proof of ownership and any prior reimbursement, as well as proof of qualifying theft or theft attempt, total loss, qualifying loss, or purchase/installation of an anti-theft system.

The following vehicles are eligible for Kia theft settlement:



Vehicle Name Model Year Kia Forte 2011 – 2021 Kia K5 2021 – 2022 Kia Optima 2011 – 2020 Kia Rio 2011 – 2021 Kia Sedona 2011 – 2021 Kia Seltos 2021 – 2022 Kia Sorento 2011 – 2022 Kia Soul 2011 – 2022 Kia Sportage 2011 – 2022

To learn more about your vehicle's eligibility or to file a claim go to Kia's settlement website.