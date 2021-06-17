The other Arizona election audit

PHOENIX — A bipartisan group’s unofficial audit concludes Republican voters, disenchanted with Donald Trump, were key to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Maricopa County.

Benny White, a Republican who previously ran for Pima County Recorder, teamed up with Democrat Larry Moore, and Independent Tim Halvorsen, two retired executives from the election company Clear Ballot, to conduct their own unofficial audit into the votes cast during the November 2020 election in Maricopa County.

For several weeks, the trio pored over the cast vote record, a database showing the voting results of each of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.

The data, which is public record, can be used to confirm vote tabulations and better understand voting patterns and behavior.

What did an independent audit team find when looking at detailed Arizona voting data? See their data-backed answers to claims about bamboo-fiber ballots, illegal voting, and error rates in a series of exclusive reports, airing Thursday and Friday on ABC15 News at 6 p.m.

In addition to finding and identifying disaffected Republican voters, the unofficial auditors looked at other claims about the 2020 presidential race in Maricopa County.

These included theories that thousands of fraudulent ballots were flown in from Asia, that non-citizens skirted Arizona election laws to vote for Biden on federal-only ballots, and that an “error rate” led to inappropriate hand adjudication of ballots.

This team’s audit is independent from the Arizona Senate-led election audit, run by Cyber Ninjas, which has taken place over several weeks at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The final report from the Senate's audit is expected in about two months.

RENEGADE REPUBLICANS COST TRUMP VOTES

White, Moore, and Halvorsen said they noticed in their cast vote record analysis that there was the drop-off of Republican support for former President Trump when compared to Democrats for Biden.

The trio of analysts focused on voters who demonstrated a commitment to candidates from a single party. They only considered those ballots where voters cast a ballot a candidate of one party at least 8 of the 15 partisan races that were up for grabs in 2020.

They found that committed Republicans outnumbered the committed Democrats by 13,000 in Maricopa County, a number that should have benefited the Republican presidential candidate.

However, the analysts found there were more disaffected Republicans than Democrats in Maricopa County.

According to White, 59,800 people did not vote for Trump even though they voted mostly for Republicans down-ballot. Most of those renegade Republicans, 39,102 voters crossed over to vote for Biden.

Far fewer Democratic majority voters, 38,851, did not vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 race. White found that 21,679 of them voted for Donald Trump.

Overall Biden won Maricopa County by 45,109 votes.

This helps to explain why down-ballot countywide races were won mainly by Republicans despite losses at the presidential and senate level, according to the unofficial auditors.

The chart below shows the level of partisanship among Maricopa County voters that did not support the top of their ticket.

Had the drop-off rate of committed Republicans matched the lower rate of drop-off Democrats in Maricopa County, Donald Trump would have been in a position to carry Arizona by over 20,000 votes. Trump ended up losing by more than 10,000 votes.

The chart below shows the difference in Maricopa County between Republican and Democratic candidates in countywide races.

WHERE DID ARIZONA REPUBLICAN REJECT TRUMP IN 2020 ELECTION?

White also said Republicans who failed to vote for Trump came from precincts all over the county. However, there were higher concentrations of these disaffected Republicans in areas that have higher levels of college-educated, wealthy voters such as Paradise Valley, north Scottsdale, and the far southeast suburbs.

“You see a lot of these disaffected Republican voters in Arizona are also the same areas where Democrats really gained a lot of ground in the 2016 election compared to 2012, when Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee, and you really had a night-and-day difference between the type of Republican that voters were choosing between,” said Nathaniel Rakich, a political analyst from FiveThirtyEight.

Maps of Maricopa County’s 751 voting precincts from the 2020 election confirm Rakich’s observations.

High-wealth precincts around Paradise Valley and the Arcadia area of Phoenix collectively had some of the highest percentages of committed Republican voters that did not vote for Donald Trump. Palo Cristi, a precinct adjacent to Camelback Mountain, was carried by Trump 55% to Biden’s 44%, but 6.3% of voters who supported most other Republicans on the ballot did not back Trump.

Darker red areas on the interactive map below show where higher numbers of Republican voters, by Maricopa County precinct, did not choose Trump.

To see more interactive maps breaking down voter counts in Maricopa County, click here.

White, Moore, and Halvorsen were so confident in their findings and their processes that they publicly issued a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann. The letter said they could accurately tally the results of any unopened ballot box and compare their tally from the cast vote record with the hand recount.

Senate liaison Ken Bennett told ABC15 that the offer was not accepted, so they released the results of several batches of 200 votes coming from several randomly chosen boxes. Their hope is that the final hand-count report released by the audit will also include results by batch.

According to Moore, those small batch results helps ensure the integrity of any full hand recount, because otherwise it would be next to impossible to determine if the audit count is accurate.

