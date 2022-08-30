Hayden Flour Mill paved the way for Valley cities to flourish

TEMPE — One of the oldest buildings in Tempe tells the story of how Tempe became the city it is today and also paved the way for other industries and opportunities to thrive in the Valley.

If you’re standing at Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, look in any direction and you’ll see plenty that’s new.

If you ask historian John Southard, he’ll tell you, you don’t get Tempe – if don’t first have the Hayden Flour Mill. “Without question,” he said.

Legend has it, in the 1870s, businessman Connecticut Charles Hayden came up from Tucson on his way to Prescott. He climbed to the top of a Butte, looked down at what is now the area of Mill Ave and Rio Salado, and said, “What an opportunity here.”

By 1874, Hayden faced the challenge of having parts shipped in to build the first mill to provide a much-needed service for local farmers in the area - milling their grain into flour.

ABC15 goes in-depth on the little-known history of the Hayden Flour Mill and its preservation tonight on ABC15 News at 6 p.m.