A look at the numbers: Road rage is one the rise in our state

PHOENIX — Road rage. We hear about it all too often. In fact, the latest case happened along I-10, near 91st Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, died in the hospital and the shooter is still at large.

Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated incident.

The Ross family tells us, they too were recently victims of what they believe to be a road rage shooting.

"One bullet could have taken out two of my kids," said Collin Ross.

Ross says multiple gunshots were fired in his neighborhood, near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road, over the weekend.

"And then one of the bullets went through three walls of the house, within a foot of my 2-year-old twin's heads. In this case, I mean if it would have been a foot lower, it could have taken out both my kids," he said.

His wife, Lisa, says the sound of people laying on their horns has gone up on their street over the years.

"If I go the speed limit on Greenway, I get flipped off and tailgated. It's ridiculous," she told ABC15.

She says speeding has also gotten out of hand.

"But the road rage is the main concern. Like there's no reason for anyone to get so mad to where they have to pull out a gun and shoot someone," said her husband.

The Phoenix Police Department is looking into exactly what led up to the shooting that put bullet holes in the Ross home.

The reality is, whether it was road rage related or not, statistics show road rage shootings and injuries resulting from these incidents have been going up since 2019.

Arizona is now ranking second, in the nation, for the highest rate of people shot in road rage incidents.

That's according to the gun violence research group "Everytown."

The latest state data shows road rage cases grew 36% from 2021 to 2022.

"I wear this bracelet on my wrist, which says 'Hakuna Matata.' Which is Swahili for no worries. There's no room for rage on the road if you get angry, just take a deep breath," said Collin.

The Ross family will be putting up bullet-proof tiles in rooms, to protect their family.